The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.