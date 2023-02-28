The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.2 %

LSXMK opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.