Formula One Group (FWONA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.69 and a beta of 1.11. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

