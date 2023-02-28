The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 0.3 %
BATRK stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares worth $1,224,657. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
