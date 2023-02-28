Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

