Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
