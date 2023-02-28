Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,476.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

