Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 2.6 %

ZZZ opened at C$25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.10. The stock has a market cap of C$904.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 33.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

