Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Sleep Country Canada to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 2.6 %
ZZZ opened at C$25.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.10. The stock has a market cap of C$904.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.
Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 33.08%.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
