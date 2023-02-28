Pason Systems (PSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Pason Systems to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$14.60 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.87.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$676,200. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pason Systems

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.