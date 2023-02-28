Sterling Check (STER) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Sterling Check to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check Price Performance

Shares of STER opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sterling Check

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Check by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Check by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Check by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sterling Check by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.