AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:AER opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
