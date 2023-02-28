AerCap (AER) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect AerCap to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.