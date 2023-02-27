Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $353.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

