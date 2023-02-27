Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Mastercard by 747.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock opened at $353.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.