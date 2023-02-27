Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 635 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $219.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.28. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

