Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

