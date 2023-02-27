Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,710 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $105,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $296.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average is $305.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

