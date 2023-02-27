Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $38.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

