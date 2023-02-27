Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard stock opened at $353.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $336.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

