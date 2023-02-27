AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 90,452 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 892,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,987,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Intel by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 31,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

