Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 472,359 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $112,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock worth $2,777,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $162.20 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day moving average is $153.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

