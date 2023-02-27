Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $26,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $69.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

