Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $230.54 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average of $211.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.