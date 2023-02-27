Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $71.24 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

