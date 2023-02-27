Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $100.46 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.