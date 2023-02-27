Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $159,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

