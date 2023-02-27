Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.50. The company has a market cap of $242.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.