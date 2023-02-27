Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 316,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

YUM opened at $126.83 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

