AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,466 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 498,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 44,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,034,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 555,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.92 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

