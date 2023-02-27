AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,927,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,214,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

