Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,236 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $159,465,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

