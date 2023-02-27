Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,717 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Starbucks by 40.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.9% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 67,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,911,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $329,576,000 after purchasing an additional 79,018 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

