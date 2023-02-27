Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $175.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.85 and its 200-day moving average is $175.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

