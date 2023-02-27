Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

