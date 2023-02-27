Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,146 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

