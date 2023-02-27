Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $683.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $728.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

