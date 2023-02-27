AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avient worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 1,151.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 393,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 362,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 235.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

