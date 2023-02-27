Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

About Guardant Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.