Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.
GH opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
