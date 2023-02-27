Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,660,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,387,000 after acquiring an additional 253,228 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 233.4% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.66 and a 200 day moving average of $360.77. The company has a market cap of $271.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.