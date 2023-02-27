iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.72 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

