Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 285,416 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,562,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,993,000 after acquiring an additional 282,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,323,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.