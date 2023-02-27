Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,780 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after buying an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,914,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,991,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after buying an additional 2,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 2,770,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.