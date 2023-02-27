AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,863,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,304,000 after acquiring an additional 135,194 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,316,000 after acquiring an additional 83,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $120.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

