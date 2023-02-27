AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,437 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $134.13 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.