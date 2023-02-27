Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after acquiring an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 191,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $146.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

