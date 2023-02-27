AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RY opened at $100.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.