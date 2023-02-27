Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $72.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.56 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,134 shares of company stock valued at $525,856 and sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

