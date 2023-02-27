NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NTAP opened at $65.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

