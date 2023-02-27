SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

