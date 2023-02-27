Allstate Corp Invests $709,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

