Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Stock Performance
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Will Lower Demand Take a Bite Out of Domino’s Pizza Stock?
- Scorpio Tankers: Windfall Profits at an Inflection Point
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.