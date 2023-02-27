Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Guardant Health

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.