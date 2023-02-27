Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,058 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.61 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.50 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

